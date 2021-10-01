English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt to Increase Number of Wage Subsidy Recipients

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 October 2021 09:56
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is set to increase the number of wage subsidy recipients at the national level. 
 
This policy is enforced as there is remaining budget and the Ministry has coordinated with the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN) and Ministry of Finance to carry it out. 
 
"The remaining budget of wage subsidy is Rp1,791,477,000,000 and it will target 1,791,477 workers. The budget fixed and given by the National Economic Recovery Committee for wage subsidy is Rp8.7 trillion for 8,783,350 workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Director General of Industrial Relations Fostering and Social Security of Ministry of Manpower Indah Anggoro Putri said as quoted from the official website of Ministry of Manpower, Thursday. 

Indah pointed out that the wage subsidy has been distributed to 6,991,873 workers with a budget of Rp6.9 trillion. 
 
According to Indah, Ministry of Manpower has received data of 8,508,527 wage subsidy recipient candidates and after checking and verification, it is found that 758,327 workers have received other social aids, causing them to be disqualified as wage subsidy recipients. 
 
For the record, the 2021 wage subsidy is targeted to be distributed to all recipients who are qualified as per Regulation of Minister of Manpower Number 16 of 2021 that is to be issued in late October this year.

 
(WAH)
