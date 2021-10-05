English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Setpres)
Budget Realization of Social Assistance Program Reaches Rp117.3 Trillion: Minister

English indonesian government vaccination food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 October 2021 13:53
Jakarta: Budget realization of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program for social protection cluster until 1 October 2021 reached Rp117.3 trillion, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has announced. 
 
"The budget realization of social protection cluster is 62.9 percent [of the ceiling] or Rp117.3 trillion," said Airlangga in a statement after a limited meeting on evaluation of the implementation of the Indonesian government's public activity restrictions (PPKM) policy, Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The Minister also explained that the budget was, among others, used for the Family Hope Program (PKH) program with a realization of Rp20.72 trillion or 73.2 percent of the ceiling and the basic food card program of Rp29.21 trillion or 58.5 percent of the ceiling. 

Meanwhile, he added, the realization of village direct cash assistance program has increased to Rp14.94 trillion or 51.9 percent and wage subsidy assistance program is at Rp5.07 trillion or 57.7 percent. 
 
Furthermore, Airlangga underscored that the social protection cluster and the health cluster are two components of the National Economic Recovery Program that recorded significant progress in its realization. 
 
According to him, the health sector has spent Rp104.1 trillion, both for diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccinations.
 
He added that the realization for the priority program cluster is 53 percent of the ceiling or Rp62.5 trillion. 
 
(WAH)
