Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Economic Recovery Boosts Sales of Motorbikes in Indonesia

English covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases
Annisa ayu artanti • 23 September 2021 17:52
Jakarta: National motorbike sales are estimated to grow at 30.8 percent this year as sales expected to reach 4.8 million units.
 
Bank Mandiri Chief Economist Andry Asmoro said that the estimation is higher
than the initial estimation in early 2021during the height of the covid-19 pandemic which was 14.5 percent.
 
"Positive catalyst of motorbike sales is the continuous recovery of Indonesian economy after
the decrease of covid-19 cases in September 2021," said Andry in his report on
Thursday.

Based on data by Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), domestic motorbike sales in August 2021 grew 24,8 percent to 470.1 thousand units.
 
"The increase in August was influenced by a pent-up demand," he explained.
 
Moreover, year-on-year sales of domestic motorbikes in August increased by
48.2 percent.
 
According to the type, matic scooters dominated the domestic sales. The sales of matic scooters reached 2.9 million units from January until August.
 
In the same period, sales of moped bikes reached 216.3 thousand units and sales of sport bikes reached 203.1 thousand units. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
