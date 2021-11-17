Trade Ties between ASEAN, Canada Remain Strong amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jakarta: ASEAN Member States and Canada virtually met today for the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) – Canada Consultation.
The Consultation was co-chaired by Dato Dr. Amin Liew Abdullah, Brunei Darussalam's Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, and Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
The Meeting noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, bilateral trade relations between ASEAN Member States and Canada remain strong.
According to Canada’s statistics, in 2020, total two-way merchandise trade was valued at USD 19.9 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.4 per cent yearon-year.
At the end of 2020, the stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from Canada to ASEAN Member States reached USD 12.5 billion, or an increase of 11.7 per cent year-on-year, while the stock of FDI from ASEAN Member States to Canada was USD 1.2 billion, or a decrease of 0.9 per cent year-on-year.
The Meeting expressed deep concern over the ongoing adverse impacts of the
COVID-19 pandemic on economies and people around the world.
The Meeting reaffirmed the continued commitment to explore ways and means to accelerate economic recovery by keeping markets open for trade and investment and
strengthening cooperation on supply chain connectivity, digital trade and sustainable development, among other areas.
The Meeting underscored the importance of global cooperation, including in ensuring equitable access and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, and welcomed Canada’s commitment of a further 9.5 million items of personal protective equipment (valued at approximately 39.4 million to the ASEAN
Secretariat and seven ASEAN Member States and the contribution to the COVID-19
ASEAN Response Fund to expedite a stronger economic recovery from the pandemic.
Furthermore, the Meeting noted the significant progress achieved to date to advance an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
To this end, the Meeting endorsed the Reference Paper for an ASEAN-Canada FTA and agreed to launch the negotiations for an ASEAN-Canada FTA.
"This represents a significant milestone in the ASEANCanada relationship and a meaningful step in Canada’s renewed commitment to trade and economic engagement in the region," said the participants in a joint media statement issued after the meeting.
The Meeting tasked officials to develop a Work Plan to take forward the negotiations as soon as possible.