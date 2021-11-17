English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) – Canada Consultation. (Photo:asean.org)
The 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) – Canada Consultation. (Photo:asean.org)

Trade Ties between ASEAN, Canada Remain Strong amid COVID-19 Pandemic

English asean covid-19 pandemic trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2021 13:36
Jakarta: ASEAN Member States and Canada virtually met today for the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) – Canada Consultation. 
 
The Consultation was co-chaired by Dato Dr. Amin Liew Abdullah, Brunei Darussalam's Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, and Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
 
The Meeting noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, bilateral trade relations between ASEAN Member States and Canada remain strong. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Canada’s statistics, in 2020, total two-way merchandise trade was valued at USD 19.9 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 2.4 per cent yearon-year. 
 
At the end of 2020, the stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from Canada to ASEAN Member States reached USD 12.5 billion, or an increase of 11.7 per cent year-on-year, while the stock of FDI from ASEAN Member States to Canada was USD 1.2 billion, or a decrease of 0.9 per cent year-on-year.
 
The Meeting expressed deep concern over the ongoing adverse impacts of the
COVID-19 pandemic on economies and people around the world. 
 
The Meeting reaffirmed the continued commitment to explore ways and means to accelerate economic recovery by keeping markets open for trade and investment and
strengthening cooperation on supply chain connectivity, digital trade and sustainable development, among other areas. 
 
The Meeting underscored the importance of global cooperation, including in ensuring equitable access and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, and welcomed Canada’s commitment of a further 9.5 million items of personal protective equipment (valued at approximately 39.4 million to the ASEAN
Secretariat and seven ASEAN Member States and the contribution to the COVID-19
ASEAN Response Fund to expedite a stronger economic recovery from the pandemic.
 
Furthermore, the Meeting noted the significant progress achieved to date to advance an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA). 
 
To this end, the Meeting endorsed the Reference Paper for an ASEAN-Canada FTA and agreed to launch the negotiations for an ASEAN-Canada FTA. 
 
"This represents a significant milestone in the ASEANCanada relationship and a meaningful step in Canada’s renewed commitment to trade and economic engagement in the region," said the participants in a joint media statement issued after the meeting.
 
The Meeting tasked officials to develop a Work Plan to take forward the negotiations as soon as possible.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
General Andika Perkasa Inaugurated as New Military Commander

General Andika Perkasa Inaugurated as New Military Commander

English
military
Indonesia Imposes Safeguard Duties on Imported Garments, Accessories

Indonesia Imposes Safeguard Duties on Imported Garments, Accessories

English
indonesian government
Govt Asks Indonesians to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

Govt Asks Indonesians to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Masters: Praveen/Melati Terhenti Lebih Dini
Olahraga

Indonesia Masters: Praveen/Melati Terhenti Lebih Dini

Jenderal Andika Perkasa Resmi Dilantik Jadi Panglima TNI
Nasional

Jenderal Andika Perkasa Resmi Dilantik Jadi Panglima TNI

Gandeng DJKN, LPS Lelang Aset Kelolaan dari Penanganan Bank Bermasalah
Ekonomi

Gandeng DJKN, LPS Lelang Aset Kelolaan dari Penanganan Bank Bermasalah

Biden Tegaskan AS Tidak Dukung Upaya Kemerdekaan Taiwan
Internasional

Biden Tegaskan AS Tidak Dukung Upaya Kemerdekaan Taiwan

4 Ilmuwan Terima Anugerah Habibie Prize 2021
Pendidikan

4 Ilmuwan Terima Anugerah Habibie Prize 2021

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan
Otomotif

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan <i>Rocker</i> Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser
Hiburan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan Rocker Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok
Teknologi

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!