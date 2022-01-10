English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The House Speaker urged the government to distribute subsidized cooking oil evenly.
The House Speaker urged the government to distribute subsidized cooking oil evenly.

Govt Urged to Control Basic Need Prices

English DPR RI covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Antara • 10 January 2022 11:07
Jakarta: Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Puan Maharani has asked the government to immediately control the soaring prices of basic necessities, especially cooking oil because it could add to the people's burden during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"The prices of several basic needs, such as eggs, onions, and chili, remain unstable since the end of last year. Cooking oil remains expensive, even though the government has set a reference price at Rp. 14,000 per liter," Puan Maharani said in a statement here on Sunday.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had long asked his staff to control the prices of basic necessities. However, the prices remain high as of the second week of 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Relevant ministries and regional governments (Pemda) need to quickly implement the instruction of the President. Immediately control the prices of basic needs in order to ease the people's burden," she said.
 
The House Speaker urged the government to  distribute subsidized cooking oil evenly to reduce the cooking oil price which is around Rp. 20,000 per liter at present.
 
She asked the government to carry out strict supervision because based on information from traders in traditional markets, the cooking oil prices from supply agents remain high.
 
The government should also prepare technical guidelines for local governments regarding the distribution of subsidized cooking oil to be sold at lower price.
 
"We also call on the regional governments to hold cooking oil operations at local markets in order to help the community, especially the lower middle class citizens whose economy has not been stable due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

English
women
UNICEF Outraged by Airstrikes on Refugee Camps in Tigray

UNICEF Outraged by Airstrikes on Refugee Camps in Tigray

English
united nations
Govt Receives Feasibility Study of North Bali International Airport

Govt Receives Feasibility Study of North Bali International Airport

English
bali
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan
Internasional

Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Kali Ini, Giliran Filipina Minta Indonesia Cabut Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara
Ekonomi

Kali Ini, Giliran Filipina Minta Indonesia Cabut Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini

1.978 Pasien Dirawat RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini
Nasional

1.978 Pasien Dirawat RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini

Acara Tahunan Industri Game E3 Tahun Ini Kembali Online
Teknologi

Acara Tahunan Industri Game E3 Tahun Ini Kembali Online

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

Ada di Lokasi Penangkapan Naufal Samudra, Begini Nasib Dinda Kirana
Hiburan

Ada di Lokasi Penangkapan Naufal Samudra, Begini Nasib Dinda Kirana

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!