Indonesia's trade balance has recorded a surplus for 17 consecutive months.
Indonesia's trade balance has recorded a surplus for 17 consecutive months.

Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $4.37 Billion in September 2021

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia BPS trade
Eko Nordiansyah • 15 October 2021 10:57
Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD4.37 billion in September 2021, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
 
The trade surplus occurred because exports reached USD20.60 billion, while imports stood at USD16.23 billion.
 
"Indonesia's trade balance has recorded a surplus for 17 consecutive months," said BPS Head Margo Yuwono in a video conference on Friday, October 15, 2021.
 
"The value of imports in September 2021 fell by 2.67 percent compared to August 2021," he said.

"But if we calculate the year on year (yoy) growth, our imports still increased by 40.31 percent," he added.
 
According to the BPS chairman, exports in September 2021 decreased by 3.84 percent compared to the previous month. 
 
Cumulatively, Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of USD25.07 billion from January-September 2021. 
 
"This is very high compared to previous years. For example, in the same period in 2020, our surplus only reached USD13.35 billion, even in 2019 we experienced a deficit," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
