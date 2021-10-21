English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Calls for Stronger Inter-Regional Trade

covid-19 president joko widodo trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2021 14:32
Jakarta: Each region must be focused on developing its own superior products in order to strengthen inter-regional trade, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said. 
 
"So we can support and complement each other in our national value chain," President Jokowi said in his opening remark at the 2021 Autonomy Expo of Indonesian Regency Government Association (Apkasi) at Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 
 
The Head of State also ordered strengthening of inter-regional trade so foreign products cannot be dominant in Indonesia.

According to him, Indonesia's domestic market is very large and has potential because the country's population is 270 million and the middle class is growing very rapidly.
 
President Jokowi also underscored that Indonesian economy must be reactivated while consistently paying attention to the COVID-19 handling. 
 
He added that each regent must continue to monitor and evaluate the development of the pandemic situation in their respective regions for there are some relaxations on public activity restrictions. 
 
President Jokowi also urged regional governments to remain vigilant although the current pandemic situation is under control at a low level. 
 
(WAH)
