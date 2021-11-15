English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus for 18th consecutive month. (Photo:MI)
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus for 18th consecutive month. (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Trade Balance Records $5.73 Billion Surplus in October 2021

English BPS export import trade
Eko Nordiansyah • 15 November 2021 13:35
Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD5.73 billion in October 2021, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced.
 
According to BPS chairman Yudo Margono, Indonesian exports reached USD22.03 billion last month.
 
On the other hand, the country's total import value was only USD16.29 billion in the same period.
 
"The goods trade balance in October 2021 recorded a surplus of USD 5.73 billion," said the BPS Head in a virtual press conference here on Monday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our trade balance recorded a surplus for 18th consecutive month," he added.
 
Cumulatively, Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of USD30.81 billion during the January-October 2021 period, increasing by 81.9 percent compared to the same period last year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB. FSM Cooperate to Develop Road Transport Projects

ADB. FSM Cooperate to Develop Road Transport Projects

English
transport
Bolivian Chamber of Commerce Signs Business Network Commitment with Indonesia

Bolivian Chamber of Commerce Signs Business Network Commitment with Indonesia

English
latin america
ADB Loan to Improve Environment, Health Services in China's Hezhou.

ADB Loan to Improve Environment, Health Services in China's Hezhou.

English
china
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luar Biasa! Tingkat Vaksinasi Covid-19 di UEA Hampir 100 Persen
Internasional

Luar Biasa! Tingkat Vaksinasi Covid-19 di UEA Hampir 100 Persen

2.063 Nakes Terima Vaksin <i>Booster</i> pada 15 November
Nasional

2.063 Nakes Terima Vaksin Booster pada 15 November

PLN Amankan Jaringan Listrik di Area Kilang Cilacap
Ekonomi

PLN Amankan Jaringan Listrik di Area Kilang Cilacap

Tentrem Gunakan Body Alumunium untuk Pangkas Bobot
Otomotif

Tentrem Gunakan Body Alumunium untuk Pangkas Bobot

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya
Hiburan

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya

Pemilihan Formasi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Pemilihan Formasi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

Valentino Rossi Mengaku Bakal Sulit Menjalani Masa Pensiun
Olahraga

Valentino Rossi Mengaku Bakal Sulit Menjalani Masa Pensiun

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal
Properti

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal

Sudah Bisa Dipesan, Ini Daftar Harga iPhone 13
Teknologi

Sudah Bisa Dipesan, Ini Daftar Harga iPhone 13

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!