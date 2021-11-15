Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD5.73 billion in October 2021, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced.
According to BPS chairman Yudo Margono, Indonesian exports reached USD22.03 billion last month.
On the other hand, the country's total import value was only USD16.29 billion in the same period.
"The goods trade balance in October 2021 recorded a surplus of USD 5.73 billion," said the BPS Head in a virtual press conference here on Monday.
"Our trade balance recorded a surplus for 18th consecutive month," he added.
Cumulatively, Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of USD30.81 billion during the January-October 2021 period, increasing by 81.9 percent compared to the same period last year.