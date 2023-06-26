English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

IMF: Indonesia Has Risen from the Pandemic

Annisa ayu artanti • 26 June 2023 17:30
Jakarta: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that Indonesia has shown a good post-pandemic economic recovery. It shows through strong macroeconomic performance, supported by the prudent implementation of monetary and fiscal policies.
 
Forward-looking policies and synergies have succeeded in bringing Indonesia to face global challenges in 2022 with healthy growth, reduced inflationary pressures, and a stable financial system.
 
Bank Indonesia welcomes the results of the IMF's assessment of the Indonesian economy in the Article IV Consultation 2023 report which was just released today, Monday, 26 June 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The IMF Board of Directors expressed their appreciation and positive notes on the various policies pursued by the Indonesian authorities during 2022.
 
"First, the success of the authorities in returning to the maximum fiscal deficit limit of three percent, faster than expected and the authority's commitment to implementing fiscal discipline," wrote the IMF assessment.
 
Second, the implementation of adequate monetary policy to maintain price stability. Third, the resilience of the financial sector is maintained.
 
Then, fourthly, the application of the Job Creation Law and the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Law, by ensuring proper implementation and continuation of reform momentum to encourage ease of investment, increase financial market deepening, and mitigate the scarring impact of a pandemic.
 
"Fifth, Indonesia's diversification strategy focuses on downstream efforts in order to increase export added value. Sixth, the authority's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation," he said.
 
In its report, the IMF projects that Indonesia's economic performance will remain strong with some moderation in 2023.
 
The IMF pays close attention to a number of risk factors that need to be watched out for, especially those related to uncertain global economic and financial conditions that have the potential to affect the outlook for growth.
 
The IMF made recommendations for normalizing fiscal and monetary policies according to pre-pandemic conditions, continuing financial sector policies that support inclusive growth, and broader policy reforms to encourage medium-term growth.
 
The IMF's positive projection is in line with the results of Bank Indonesia's assessment which estimates that the national economic growth rate will continue in line with the progress of the reform agenda. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Foto: MI

IMF: Indonesia Telah Bangkit dari Pandemi

IMF-Bank Dunia di Bawah Tekanan untuk Tingkatkan Pembiayaan Hadapi Perubahan Iklim

IMF dan Bank Dunia Jadi Penyeimbang Pengaruh Tiongkok

BACA JUGA
Becoming Host of the U-17 World Cup, President Asks for Thorough Preparation

Becoming Host of the U-17 World Cup, President Asks for Thorough Preparation

English
football association of indonesia
National Police Chief Finds Indications of Football Mafia Practices

National Police Chief Finds Indications of Football Mafia Practices

English
football association of indonesia
FIFA Appoints Indonesia to Host the U-17 World Cup

FIFA Appoints Indonesia to Host the U-17 World Cup

English
football association of indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah <i>Pede</i> Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Capai 5,3%
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Pede Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Capai 5,3%

Mobil Listrik Mungil Dipake Offroad? Kenalin Opel Rocks e-Xtreme
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Mungil Dipake Offroad? Kenalin Opel Rocks e-Xtreme

4 Beasiswa Kuliah ke Luar Negeri yang Wajibkan <i>Awardee</i>-nya Pulang ke Indonesia
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Kuliah ke Luar Negeri yang Wajibkan Awardee-nya Pulang ke Indonesia

Menteri Pertahanan Rusia Muncul Pertama Kali di Televisi Sejak Krisis Kudeta Wagner
Internasional

Menteri Pertahanan Rusia Muncul Pertama Kali di Televisi Sejak Krisis Kudeta Wagner

Jokowi Ingatkan Predikat WTP Bukan Prestasi, Tapi Kewajiban
Nasional

Jokowi Ingatkan Predikat WTP Bukan Prestasi, Tapi Kewajiban

Review Poco F5, Pakai Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Tetap Rasa Flagship dan Ngebut
Teknologi

Review Poco F5, Pakai Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Tetap Rasa Flagship dan Ngebut

Bikin Merinding! Momen Yura Yunita 'Sepanggung' Lagi dengan Glenn Fredly
Hiburan

Bikin Merinding! Momen Yura Yunita 'Sepanggung' Lagi dengan Glenn Fredly

Roberto Firmino Kian Dekat dengan Al-Ahli
Olahraga

Roberto Firmino Kian Dekat dengan Al-Ahli

Tidur Menghadap Utara Dilarang dalam <i>Feng Shui</i>, Ini Posisi yang Benar
Properti

Tidur Menghadap Utara Dilarang dalam Feng Shui, Ini Posisi yang Benar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!