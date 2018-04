Barcelona dan Ter Stegen Ukir Sejarah

38 - Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 38 La Liga games (W31 D7), equaling the all-time La Liga record set by Real Sociedad between 1979 and 1980 (W21 D17). Invincible. pic.twitter.com/bxSSTvZ55r

??HISTORICAL RECORD??



Ter-Stegen has just equaled the legendary record of Olaizola, Lopez Ufarte, Arconada and Celayeta. They were the only players, until today, who had played 38 consecutive days of La Liga (without missing a game) without conceding a single defeat. pic.twitter.com/j8xkHkPyxw